Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

