BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BlackBerry by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in BlackBerry by 10.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in BlackBerry by 3.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $11.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

