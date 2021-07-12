The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

