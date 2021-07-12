Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Paychex by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,281,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $112.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

