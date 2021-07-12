Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 476 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after buying an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,993 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

