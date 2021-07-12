Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.18. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

