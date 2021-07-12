Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,557 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $83.05 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $508,629.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.