Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $478.84 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $481.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.