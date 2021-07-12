Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

