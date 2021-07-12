Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,203,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,080,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000.

KAIRU opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

