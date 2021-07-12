Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 1,300 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

