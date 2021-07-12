Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $180.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

