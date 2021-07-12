Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

