Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,138,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $353.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,788 shares of company stock worth $70,935,513 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

