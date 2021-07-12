Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $113.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

