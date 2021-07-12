Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $86.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the lowest is $85.07 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $66.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.27 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

