Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $277,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $175.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.73.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

