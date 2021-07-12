$24.26 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $24.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.83 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $97.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $100.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.95 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock valued at $203,833,188. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.