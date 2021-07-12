$24.26 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $24.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.83 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $97.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $100.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $138.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.95 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $150,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock valued at $203,833,188. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

