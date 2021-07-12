Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $112.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.76. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

