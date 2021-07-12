Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 199,018 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NUSC opened at $44.89 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66.

