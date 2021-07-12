Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $431.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 560.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

