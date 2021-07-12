Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,752,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.52 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $117.52 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

