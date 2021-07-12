2,521 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Duke Realty by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 83,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $49.85 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.