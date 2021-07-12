Ossiam Buys New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ossiam purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 107.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.