Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $190.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

