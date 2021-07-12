Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,264 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

