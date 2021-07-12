Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,342 shares of company stock worth $932,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

