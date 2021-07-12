Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,651 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.12. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

