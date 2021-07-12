Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $155.81 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.