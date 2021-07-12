Ossiam Has $271,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 179.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in FedEx were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX opened at $296.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $155.53 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

