Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $129.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

