Andra AP fonden Has $6.54 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

NYSE D opened at $75.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

