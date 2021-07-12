Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.63 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

