Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.47% of Ardelyx worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.05 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

