Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 66,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

