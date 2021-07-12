Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

