Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $91,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $108.95 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

