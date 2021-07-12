Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $10.92

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $300.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

