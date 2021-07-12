Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 28,586 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 28,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illumina were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Illumina by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $185,100,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $476.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

