Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $285,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,166,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $343.20 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

