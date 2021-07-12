Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $4.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 88,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CCO opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

