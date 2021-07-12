LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LCI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE:LCII opened at $133.44 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.