Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its position in Nielsen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Nielsen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NLSN opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

