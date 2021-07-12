Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.27 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,267 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $19,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

