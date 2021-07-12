Centiva Capital LP Invests $344,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

