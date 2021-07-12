Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 24,213 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rogers were worth $20,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $6,928,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rogers by 66.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Rogers stock opened at $197.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.22. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.