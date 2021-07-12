Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after buying an additional 552,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after buying an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,278,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,388,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATH opened at $66.92 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

