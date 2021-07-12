Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,270,598 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 595.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.