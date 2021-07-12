10,166 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,166 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $3,708,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $29.25 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.