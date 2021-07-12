6,048 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $17,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $52.00 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

NWN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

